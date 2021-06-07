Kristina Dubovskaya

Ford Fiesta Website

Kristina Dubovskaya
Kristina Dubovskaya
Hire Me
  • Save
Ford Fiesta Website website web ux ui flat minimal design
Download color palette

Hi, guys! This is a design concept for the Ford website. Hope you like it! <3

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Kristina Dubovskaya
Kristina Dubovskaya
Hi there! :)
Hire Me

More by Kristina Dubovskaya

View profile
    • Like