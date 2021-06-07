Online Medical Service SaaS App UX/UI Design

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The challenge was to create a simple, intuitive and modern Virtual Medical Consultation application that can help doctors and patients to collaborate and use medical apps store to ensure the healthcare business model. Patients can find experts, choose and contact their consultant, schedule for virtual appointments. Medical experts can find patients, maintain their todo list, maintain a calendar, view patient profiles, readiness, online prescription, wellness, allergies, radiology, labs, and peer comparison charts.