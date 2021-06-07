Familinha Buscapata - Website

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Finally finished this one! I decided to have some fun and create a website for this personal project. Which was a great opportunity to play with some advanced interactions in Webflow.
There's still some small issues, specially with responsiveness, that I would like to tackle, but I'm happy with the results so far.
Want to see it live? Here: https://familinha-buscapata.webflow.io/
I also produced some 3d assets, based on objects an treats these pets love, to compose the scenes.
