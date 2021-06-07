Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Diego Toda de Oliveira

Familinha Buscapata - Website

Familinha Buscapata - Website webflow parallax website 3d cat dog blender 3d modeling
  1. familinha_website.mp4
  2. familinha_assets.png

Finally finished this one! I decided to have some fun and create a website for this personal project. Which was a great opportunity to play with some advanced interactions in Webflow.

There's still some small issues, specially with responsiveness, that I would like to tackle, but I'm happy with the results so far.

Want to see it live? Here: https://familinha-buscapata.webflow.io/

I also produced some 3d assets, based on objects an treats these pets love, to compose the scenes.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
