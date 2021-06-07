Irfan Khan ✪

Task Management | UI Exploration

Irfan Khan ✪
Irfan Khan ✪
  • Save
Task Management | UI Exploration motion graphics 3d graphic design ui vector logo dark mode design branding animation illustration uiux typography
Download color palette

Hello folks,

Back again with me ! in this shot, i Designed Task Manager App User Interface while keeping User experience in my mind.

Press "L" if you like it, and feel free to give feedback in the comment section below ;)

------------------------------

If you want to hire a great designer for more fast & elegant work.
💌Mail at: ui.irfan.ux@gmail.com.

Irfan Khan ✪
Irfan Khan ✪

More by Irfan Khan ✪

View profile
    • Like