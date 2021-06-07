Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Plant App - Scheduling and Learning

Plant App - Scheduling and Learning
As a gardener, I always want to find out what is best for my plants. This application helps me to schedule watering, identify plant species, and get tips related to plants. Feel free to leave feedback about my design on the comment section, thanks!

Icons by Iconify and pictures by Unsplash.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
