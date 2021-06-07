Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ashish Sharma

Palette Paradise

This project's goal was to design a logo for an artist know as Saloni Jain. She was planning to come forward to her audience with a new name, 'Palette Paradise'. Along with a new name that creates a new identity has to be loud and recognizable. To compete with that, a logotype is a great choice to spell out the brand, and after combined with her profession, the brand has to look creative but yet has to be legible. The logotype is also a good choice for brands and professionals who have an online community on social media handles. Because when the audiences browse their social media and website on small portable devices like smartphones, they have to look at every detail on a small screen and this is where the logo has to very appealing and loud to stand out.

Concept Logo
Logotype: Grand Hotel (Google Font)
Logo Category: Emblem/Badge
Logo Style: Flat Design
Colors: Bright Cerulean, Classic Rose, and White

