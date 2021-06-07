Leshchev Mikhail 🦄

Onboarding CraftCeramica App

Onboarding CraftCeramica App
The CraftCeramic App is designed to allow chefs to present different colors and shapes of plates in their restaurant. To do this, an AR mode is created, which will show how a plate will look on a particular table and how best to place food on it.

