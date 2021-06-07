polina miro

A feast in time of plague - The Poster

A feast in time of plague - The Poster
Super excited to finally share this fantastic project with you. Last difficult year I had special luck to take a part in very special production of Oxford Opera Society. I met truly amazing people from all over the world: singers, players, directors, designers and producers from eight different countries that became one of a kind team sharing their experience, knowledge and enthusiasm. ❤️✨ Cesar Cui’s A Feast in Time of Plague - a setting of one of Alexander Pushkin’s Little Tragedies that offers a moving meta-reflection on the current COVID-19 times

Can't wait to share this incredible project with you once it's filmed! ✨

The website is alive: https://www.oxfordoperasociety.org/
If you are passionate about arts and culture and supporting learning professionals during the pandemic, please support this amazing production via JustGiving or bank transfer donation: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/oxfordopera... We are doing everything as low-cost as possible but any small amount you can give will make sure that we can cover all the expenses of filming a staged production. Thank you! 💖

