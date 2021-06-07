🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Megabear is the debut album of Me Rex. It's a 52 track record, in which the majority of tracks are 32s long, performed at 120bpm, in 4/4 time, in the key of B♭. The album has no beginning or end and is intended to be shuffled into one of 8.06e+67 combinations. Jono Ganz designed a tarot card for each track. https://www.megabear.co.uk