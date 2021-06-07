Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
William Hedin

Antivirus & Security app

William Hedin
William Hedin
Antivirus & Security app 3d illustration 3d uxdesign uiux security app antivirus app protect virus security antivirus mobile app app design uidesign
Long time no see! 👋👀

Sorry for being so inactive last couple of weeks, I have had a lot of work to do while also trying to enjoy the nice weather ☀️

But now I'm back! This time with a concept for an antivirus app. I got this idea because I actually got malware on my PC recently, but it seems to be all good now. I hope you like it and stay safe out there! 🛡

William Hedin
William Hedin

