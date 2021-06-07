Clare Brito

Music Player

Clare Brito
Clare Brito
  • Save
Music Player dailyui ui dailyuichallenge uiux app music player musicplayer user interface design figma design figma concept design ui design
Download color palette

DailyUI 009

A music player designed for a web browser and a desktop app.

Clare Brito
Clare Brito

More by Clare Brito

View profile
    • Like