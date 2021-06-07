Anastasia Ozerskaya

Anastasia Ozerskaya
Anastasia Ozerskaya
Giraffe logo child logotype animation illustration kids logo
Final logo for the children's center

The sketch was made from kids drawings and a vibrant color palette was added

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Anastasia Ozerskaya
Anastasia Ozerskaya

