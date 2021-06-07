Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jackie Z - Logo
Designed a logo based on my name and my Chinese surname character, by using the latin alphabet of my name to resemble something similar to my Chinese surname.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
