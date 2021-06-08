Shakuro Branding

Titanium Card & Packaging Design

SELECT is a member-only community guaranteeing special treatment, discounts, and VIP status in a multitude of restaurants, clubs, hotels, and resorts across the world. It's a real exclusive experience for those willing to get the finest quality service. The high-tech design of the physical card is second to none while being fairly minimalistic and clean. The packaging system is there to support the claim and here we are demoing a part of it.

