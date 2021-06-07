Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Calamity Jane

Jugo Adidas

Calamity Jane
Calamity Jane
Jugo Adidas europe jugoplastika liquid sport basketball chill life illustration
At the turn of the 1980s and 1990s, Jugoplastika from Split ruled European basketball in these sneakers. In 2020, the German giant 'Adidas' produced a retro and limited series of these sneakers and equipment. This illustration is my homage to the 'golden ages' of the club.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Calamity Jane
Calamity Jane

