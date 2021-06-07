Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sandra

Day 01 UI Challenge – Sign up

Sandra
Sandra
  • Save
Day 01 UI Challenge – Sign up app product design 100 ui challenge 3d app ui ux challenge
Download color palette

Day 01 of 100 of "100 Days of Design"

I decided to create a Sign In page for a Fintech App.

Press ❤️
Let me know your feedback 📝

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Sandra
Sandra

More by Sandra

View profile
    • Like