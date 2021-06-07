🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello everyone!
Let me share with you few shots of the e-Commerce Apteka83 created for a partner agency https://convertis.pl/.
Design is modern and transparent, it refers to the brand identity - the typography of old pharmacies was combined with a fresh look (in line with newest UX and UI trends).
The entire project was adapted to the PrestaShop software.
