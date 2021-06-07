Monika Zieniewicz
Apteka83
Hello everyone!

Let me share with you few shots of the e-Commerce Apteka83 created for a partner agency https://convertis.pl/.
Design is modern and transparent, it refers to the brand identity - the typography of old pharmacies was combined with a fresh look (in line with newest UX and UI trends).

The entire project was adapted to the PrestaShop software.

Hit "L" if you like our work.
That means a lot to us. 👊

Want to hire us for your project? Say hello 👉 hello@itiswise.com

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
