Paulina Maximenko

Birthday Card for a Friend

Paulina Maximenko
Paulina Maximenko
  • Save
Birthday Card for a Friend postcard birthday card beer can beer peony digital drawing digital art illustration art graphic design illustration
Download color palette

The first things that come to my mind when I think of my buddy are beer and tenderness, so there you go.

Paulina Maximenko
Paulina Maximenko

More by Paulina Maximenko

View profile
    • Like