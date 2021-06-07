Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Music Player App UI Design [Prateek Kuhad][cold/mess][100 words]

Music Player App UI Design [Prateek Kuhad][cold/mess][100 words]
This dribble shot is in admiration of singer, Prateek Kuhad, I love listenting to his songs.

Listen to 100 Words from 'cold/mess' here!

Album Cover belongs to the respective owners.
Source : https://www.prateekkuhad.com/music/

