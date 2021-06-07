Music App - Mobile Design Concept

Hey dear Dribbblers 👋

ㅤ

ㅤ

Tell us what you think of this fresh new shot of a music app design in a very playful style!

ㅤ

🔥 We'll be actively updating you with new designs every day now so follow and like us for all we're worth.

ㅤ

ㅤ

ㅤ

Have a nice day!

ㅤ

ㅤ

~ Cheers Julius