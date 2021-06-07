Aliseta

Call Of Duty franchise logo proposition

I wanted to renew the Call of Duty logo, but didn't find ONE dedicated to the franchise. So here my proposition !

We can see the C O D for the acronyme, and then the form look like an on/off button or a reticle.

Thanks for feedbacks !

