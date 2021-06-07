Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Muhammad Jumayev

Order list for ERP system

Muhammad Jumayev
Muhammad Jumayev
Hire Me
  • Save
Order list for ERP system list order dashboard interface design interface clean app typography ux ui design
Download color palette

Order list for ERP system. Hope you guys like it 🔥

👍 Don't forget to click L or F

⚡️ My Design Team: aif agency

🚀Follow us on: INSTAGRAM

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Muhammad Jumayev
Muhammad Jumayev
Dream Big. Think Different. Do Great!
Hire Me

More by Muhammad Jumayev

View profile
    • Like