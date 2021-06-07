Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MI KE

UX Writing Day - 6

MI KE
MI KE
  • Save
UX Writing Day - 6 navigation ux writing day 6 ux writing challenge concept design adobe xd
Download color palette

Challenge:
How would you let the user know there’s a fire happening in a nearby town that is causing road closures? The effect on their commute is unknown, but there is a definite danger if the fire gets closer. How do you communicate this to them? When? Write it.

MI KE
MI KE

More by MI KE

View profile
    • Like