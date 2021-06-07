polina miro

A feast in time of plague - the Website

A feast in time of plague - the Website pandemic time covid-19 2020 covid covid19 production music opera branding ui blue procreate graphic design design digital art illustration digital illustration
Super excited to finally share this fantastic project with you. Last difficult year I had special luck to take a part in very special production of Oxford Opera Society. I met truly amazing people from all over the world: singers, players, directors, designers and producers from eight different countries that became one of a kind team sharing their experience, knowledge and enthusiasm. ❤️✨ Cesar Cui’s A Feast in Time of Plague - a setting of one of Alexander Pushkin’s Little Tragedies that offers a moving meta-reflection on the current COVID-19 times

Can't wait to share this incredible project with you once it's filmed! ✨

The website is alive: https://www.oxfordoperasociety.org/
If you are passionate about arts and culture and supporting learning professionals during the pandemic, please support this amazing production via JustGiving or bank transfer donation: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/oxfordopera... We are doing everything as low-cost as possible but any small amount you can give will make sure that we can cover all the expenses of filming a staged production. Thank you! 💖

