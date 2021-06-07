Sentavio

CYBERTO is font family which helping to create futuristic hi-tech and cyberpunk atmosphere and style.
It is good looking as header and as text both.
Use it in your projects in such areas as robots&androids, cyberpunk, hi-tech, future, virtual reality, space, army, games and many others.
Family consists of two types:
- Regular
- Light
Download link:
https://creativemarket.com/Sentavio/6212851-Cyberto-Technology-Cyberpunk-Font

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
