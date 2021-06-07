Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pavlycheva Alena

Lukomorye

Lukomorye graphic flat digital design cgart art illustration
The great Russian poet Alexander Sergeevich Pushkin would have turned 222 this year. In honor of him, 14 illustrators created a collaboration based on his works.

Special thanks to Anya Panfilenko for the presentation

You can see the full project here

Thanks everyone for watching!

Rebound of
Lukomorye
By Dolzhenko Yaroslav
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
