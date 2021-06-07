Free Grosgrain Ribbon Mockup PSD Template

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today’s freebie mockup is an elegant and glossy color designing grosgrain ribbon mockup that is beautifully designed with a purple color, and it is also customized on the same color background with a top view. Usually, this type of ribbons are used for gift packaging and also other purposes.
Free Download