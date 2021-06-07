Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aris Hernanda

Simple Landing Page

Aris Hernanda
Aris Hernanda
  • Save
Simple Landing Page simple branding webdesign website landingpage illustration
Download color palette

Hi guys,
This is my exploration for Simple Landing Page. I like to design a landing page very simple and clean.

Hope you like it ❤️
Say what you think in the comments 💬

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Aris Hernanda
Aris Hernanda

More by Aris Hernanda

View profile
    • Like