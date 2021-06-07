World Environment Day

This year's theme is the "Restoration of Ecosystems", with the purpose of preventing, stopping and reversing the damage inflicted on the planet's ecosystems, in order to try to move from the exploitation of nature to its healing 🩹. This day officially launches the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration, introduced with the global mission to revive billions of hectares, from forests 🌳🌳🌳 to farmlands, from mountain ⛰ tops to the depths of the sea 🌊.