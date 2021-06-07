Tod Supornpaibul

Motion Interaction - Quick Balance

Motion Interaction - Quick Balance
Onboarding and tutorials are essential for new users. It sets the tone of the application and allow us designers to highlight any unique selling point of the application, whether through different functions and features, or in this case, the easy access quick balance! A quick and easy to understand loop to communicate with the user.

Done using Invision Studio

