Albert&Eve. Mobile version.

Hello guys!
Our new project Albert&Eve. Your Delivery Farm Box by zip code. Get the freshest Fuits and Vegies right to your doorsteps every week. You just pick a box, put your weekly produce and hit save. The design is mobile-first so you can enjoy using it on your iPhone.
This is our first project built on top of VueFront, a frontend framework for you headless CMS. It is perfect for create interactive mobile apps and web apps. It also include microservices like the Checkout and the Farmbox, all integrated via APIs.
