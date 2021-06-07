James West

Daily Logo Challenge Day 4: Single Letter Logo

James West
James West
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily Logo Challenge Day 4: Single Letter Logo alpine mountain typography alphabet rebound adventure outdoor logo branding character procreate illustration flat design
Download color palette

✏️Day 4 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Single Letter Logo (A for Alpine) 🏔

I decided to start an outdoor themed alphabet. The first being A for Alpine. Stay tuned for B, C, D etc.

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

26328b0e12e5419fa81f840f7d031122
Rebound of
Daily Logo Challenge Day 3: Panda Global Logo
By James West
James West
James West
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by James West

View profile
    • Like