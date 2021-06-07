Ivan Saverchenko

Famlicious | us more together

Ivan Saverchenko
Ivan Saverchenko
Hire Me
  • Save
Famlicious | us more together famlicious minimal timeline clean design app feed family profile ios mobile
Download color palette

Family chat app that connects users with their families, facilitates family communications, and provides a unique way of building family trees.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Ivan Saverchenko
Ivan Saverchenko
Hello 👋🏼
Hire Me

More by Ivan Saverchenko

View profile
    • Like