Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Karolina

Trifold brochure design for Silesia Bazaar event

Karolina
Karolina
  • Save
Trifold brochure design for Silesia Bazaar event design brochure print graphic design leaflet
Download color palette

Silesia Bazaar was an big design event promoting independent fashion and design, organised by a group of people in Katowice who were bored of fashion and design created by popular brands.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Karolina
Karolina

More by Karolina

View profile
    • Like