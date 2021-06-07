Piyush Sonawane

Daily UI 30

Piyush Sonawane
Piyush Sonawane
  • Save
Daily UI 30 pricingapp pricing app ui dailyuichallenge dailyui dailyui30 gaming
Download color palette

Hi everyone👋

This is my 30 Daily UI challenge.
This is Game Pricing App.
Feel free to leave a comment! I’ll be glad to receive feedback. 🔥
#Dailyui 030

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Piyush Sonawane
Piyush Sonawane

More by Piyush Sonawane

View profile
    • Like