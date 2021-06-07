Sign Up / Login Page

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Dribble !!
This is my first time here on dribble and I am a beginner to UX/UI design and to help improve my knowledge and skills I am taking part in the Daily UI challenge.
This is a simple and easy to use design of a sign up or modal page. Any feedback regarding how to improve my work will be greatly appreciated !
Cheers :)