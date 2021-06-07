Pranita D

Sign Up / Login Page

Pranita D
Pranita D
  • Save
Sign Up / Login Page ux ui design
Sign Up / Login Page ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. Daily UI 001.png
  2. Pranita D (1).png

Hello Dribble !!
This is my first time here on dribble and I am a beginner to UX/UI design and to help improve my knowledge and skills I am taking part in the Daily UI challenge.
This is a simple and easy to use design of a sign up or modal page. Any feedback regarding how to improve my work will be greatly appreciated !
Cheers :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Pranita D
Pranita D

More by Pranita D

View profile
    • Like