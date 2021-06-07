Marta Wysocka

Guided Reading | Design Concept

Guided Reading | Design Concept
Today I drop a design concept I created for the school of passionate teachers that aims at selling their learning material for their well-developed methodology "Guided Reading".

It was important for them to make sure that searching through their learning materials is easy and intuitive. Users should be able to find quickly materials that suit their pupils' level of experience and age.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
