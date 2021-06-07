Manta_styles

Masykur Wellnes

Manta_styles
Manta_styles
Hire Me
  • Save
Masykur Wellnes vector ui illustration app letter icon minimal logo design branding
Masykur Wellnes vector ui illustration app letter icon minimal logo design branding
Download color palette
  1. 1145.png
  2. 1146.png

What do you think about the concept?
comment below.
.
.
Need logo?
Please Email me manta.styles69@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Manta_styles
Manta_styles
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Manta_styles

View profile
    • Like