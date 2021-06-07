Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shahriyar Mohammadi ✪

VR website design

Shahriyar Mohammadi ✪
Shahriyar Mohammadi ✪
Hire Me
  • Save
VR website design pastel web pastel colors pastel ui colorful landing page web design virtual reality vr website vr fun design ui design modern
VR website design pastel web pastel colors pastel ui colorful landing page web design virtual reality vr website vr fun design ui design modern
VR website design pastel web pastel colors pastel ui colorful landing page web design virtual reality vr website vr fun design ui design modern
Download color palette
  1. VR.jpg
  2. old-VR.png
  3. tools.png

Web redesign for DNA VR, a VR company based in London.

Press ❤️ "L" if you like it.

✉️ Available for new projects finixba@gmail.com
 
Check out my Instagram

Shahriyar Mohammadi ✪
Shahriyar Mohammadi ✪
Designer / Developer / Lecturer
Hire Me

More by Shahriyar Mohammadi ✪

View profile
    • Like