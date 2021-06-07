Arjun S

Pride Loader animation 🏳️‍🌈 Design with Pride

Arjun S
Arjun S
  • Save
Pride Loader animation 🏳️‍🌈 Design with Pride bar loader loader animation pride lgbt web loader load page loading animation loader figma
Download color palette

Happily designed a small tribute to LGBT community, be proud of what you are 🌈 he/him she/her LGBTQ+

Pride Loader animation

Duplicate from Figma Community.
https://www.figma.com/community/file/983675862716494769/Pride-Loader-%F0%9F%8F%B3%EF%B8%8F%E2%80%8D%F0%9F%8C%88-Design-with-Pride

Arjun S
Arjun S

More by Arjun S

View profile
    • Like