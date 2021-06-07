🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
There was a fun challenge on Twitter to design a publication and I decided to hop on it. Owambe is a Yoruba word for parties (weddings, anniversaries, birthdays etc.), A large culture of Yoruba is the parties, the outfits worn to these parties.
My publication design has the old newspaper/magazine aesthetic.