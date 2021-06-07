Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Oluwanifemi Ajayi

Publication design

Oluwanifemi Ajayi
Oluwanifemi Ajayi
  • Save
Publication design design ui ux figma
Download color palette

There was a fun challenge on Twitter to design a publication and I decided to hop on it. Owambe is a Yoruba word for parties (weddings, anniversaries, birthdays etc.), A large culture of Yoruba is the parties, the outfits worn to these parties.

My publication design has the old newspaper/magazine aesthetic.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Oluwanifemi Ajayi
Oluwanifemi Ajayi

More by Oluwanifemi Ajayi

View profile
    • Like