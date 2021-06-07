Daniela Anastase

Pine and Ginger juice

Daniela Anastase
Daniela Anastase
  • Save
Pine and Ginger juice identity vector label design illustration graphic illustration branding
Download color palette

The Pine and Ginger label as exotic, attractive and fresh mirrors the juice itself. The illustration embodies sound, flavor, and smell expressing the taste of Caribbean culture and spirit.
The revitalizing jungle with its exotic roots combined with the river’s calm fluidity supports the thirst quenching quality of the juice. The lady floating carefree, embodies the simple joy of tasting a cold beverage on a hot day.

Daniela Anastase
Daniela Anastase

More by Daniela Anastase

View profile
    • Like