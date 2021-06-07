Pine and Ginger juice

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The Pine and Ginger label as exotic, attractive and fresh mirrors the juice itself. The illustration embodies sound, flavor, and smell expressing the taste of Caribbean culture and spirit.
The revitalizing jungle with its exotic roots combined with the river’s calm fluidity supports the thirst quenching quality of the juice. The lady floating carefree, embodies the simple joy of tasting a cold beverage on a hot day.