Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ana Khiz

Mothie

Ana Khiz
Ana Khiz
  • Save
Mothie symbol minimal illustration graphic design
Download color palette

I've always loved insect, especially moths and wanted to make some illustration series of insect of my journey.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Ana Khiz
Ana Khiz

More by Ana Khiz

View profile
    • Like