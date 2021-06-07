Pharmacy App- Upload Prescription and Discount/Promocode Screen

The main aim of this pharmacy app is to provide solution to create a fully digital experience from booking appointment to buying medicines allowing to save customer's time. This Pharmacy App will help in saving time and provide contactless journey to the patient.

