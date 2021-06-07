Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Palak Bhatia

Pharmacy App- Upload Prescription and Discount/Promocode Screen

Palak Bhatia
Palak Bhatia
Pharmacy App- Upload Prescription and Discount/Promocode Screen pharma pharmaceutical drugstore doctorsapp bookappointment uploadprescription promocode coupon couponcode discount prescription medical medicine pharmacy doctor design moodboard inspiration figma adobexd
The main aim of this pharmacy app is to provide solution to create a fully digital experience from booking appointment to buying medicines allowing to save customer's time. This Pharmacy App will help in saving time and provide contactless journey to the patient.

#pharmacy #doctor #medicine #medical #app #ios #settings #appointment #screens #ux #ui #uxui #design #doctorsapp #uitrend #adobexd #wireframes #visualdesign #inspiration #moodboard #uploadprescription #prescription
#discount #promocode #coupon #couponcode #copy #buymedicines

Palak Bhatia
Palak Bhatia

