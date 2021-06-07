Davon | Bank for all

Hi world!

.

.

Mobile banking apps have come a long way. Once upon a time, features like mobile check deposit were considered cutting edge.

For starters, the Ally Bank app and others on this list cover all the basics including mobile check deposit, free money transfers, online bill pay, transaction and balance histories and an ATM locator.

Drop me a line at reddy.van.team@gmail.com

Show me, love! Press “L” ❤️

Want to see more projects? Visit my profile and remember to follow me:

Instagram | Facebook