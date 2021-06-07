Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stinky Socks / Design Contest 2021 / Entry

Entry for Stinky`s second annual design contest. The idea was to create socks design inspired by the greatest cyclists of all time.

Stinky Socks are a group of friends who spend our time enjoying life and traveling together who decided to put their time and energy into creating a brand that represents who they are and what they believe in. Their socks look and feel good whether you’re on the hill, in the streets, or at the club.

Stinky Socks is born in Bulgaria and raised in the world by the Stinky Family.

The winners you see here:
https://www.stinkyfamily.com/stinky-design-contest-2021-the-winners-are/

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Almost everything you need. 🔥📮✌️
