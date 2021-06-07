Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Palak Bhatia

Pharmacy App-Appointment Booking with doctor Screens in adobe xd

Pharmacy App-Appointment Booking with doctor Screens in adobe xd
The main aim of this pharmacy app is to provide solution to create a fully digital experience from booking appointment to buying medicines allowing to save customer's time. This Pharmacy App will help in saving time and provide contactless journey to the patient.

#pharmacy #doctor #medicine #medical #app #ios #appointment #screens #ux #ui #uxui #design #doctorsapp #uitrend #adobexd #wireframes #visualdesign #inspiration #moodboard #confirmdoctor #select doctor #timeslot
#consultation #doctorsappointment #healthproblem #healthissue #select #bookappointment #choosedoctor

