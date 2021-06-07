Michael

Typographic composition (Diver)

Michael
Michael
  • Save
Typographic composition (Diver) print cup cups mug mugs teacup coffee marketing brandmark logomark logotype identitydesign emblem logo printdesign typographic merchandise typetreatment merch
Download color palette

Designed several typographic compositions. They could be used in merchandise (posters, gifts, souvenirs, t-shirts, mugs).

Check out more on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/103827133/Love

Создал несколько шрифтовых композиций и оформил их в виде сувениров (плакатов, постеров, футболок, кружек).

Michael
Michael

More by Michael

View profile
    • Like