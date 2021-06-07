Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pharmacy App-Task Bar Screen/Home screen, settings, Reminder

The main aim of this pharmacy app is to provide solution to create a fully digital experience from booking appointment to buying medicines allowing to save customer's time. This Pharmacy App will help in saving time and provide contactless journey to the patient.

#pharmacy #doctor #medicine #medical #home #homepage #homescreen #app #ios #settings #appointment #reminder #screens #reminderscreen #ux #ui #uxui #design #doctorsapp #uitrend #adobexd #wireframes #visualdesign #profilepage #profile #inspiration #moodboard

