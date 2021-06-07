Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Blessing Ojediran

Copied Twitter Post

Blessing Ojediran
Blessing Ojediran
  • Save
Copied Twitter Post figmadesign uxfoodie newbie design
Download color palette

The image above was recreated. Original post was made by @study_web_dev on Twitter. There were some things I did not get - I had to improvise. I will learn those things soon and use the knowledge to improve in subsequent designs.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Blessing Ojediran
Blessing Ojediran

More by Blessing Ojediran

View profile
    • Like